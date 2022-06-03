Two of rap’s fastest-rising women link up for a fiery collaboration on Lakeyah‘s “Mind Yo Business” featuring Latto. The two former XXL Freshmen (Latto was selected for the honor in 2020, when she was still Mulatto, while Lakeyah was picked last year) are among hip-hop’s most dedicated straight-up rappers, so it only makes sense that they’d team up — and that their collab would work so well.

The Atlanta native and the Atlanta transplant (by way of Milwaukee) display some aggressive chemistry on the fast-paced track, which finds them boasting their big-money moves while warning haters not to stick their noses where they don’t belong. In the song’s video, the two women lounge among the shrubbery in a well-manicured garden while the thirsty gardeners try to catch a glimpse of their greatness from behind the hedges.

Lakeyah, who is signed to Quality Control Music, told Uproxx in a 2020 interview that she plans to be “the biggest artist in the world,” and with the help of Latto — already a burgeoning a superstar in her own right — she appears well on her way. If this is the beginning of a rollout for Lakeyah’s debut album, she’s off to a strong start.

Watch Lakeyah’s “Mind Yo Business” video featuring Latto above.