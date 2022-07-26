During her appearance at Rolling Loud Miami this past weekend, Saweetie gave fans a taste of new music. Ahead of her hotly anticipated, oft-delayed full-length debut, Pretty B*tch Music, the multi-hyphenate previewed a new track called “Don’t Say Nothin’.”

While the sound in the video footage is a bit hard to hear, fans immediately made out the lyrics, “He must have got excited when I FaceTimed him with nothing on / Same h*es that’s talking be the same ones I nutted on / 100k? You know much paper I be touching on? / That’s light, baby check my net worth.”

The lyrics seem to be in response to rumors that Lil Baby took Saweetie on a $100,000 shopping spree, after Hollywood Unlocked reported that they were seen shopping together last year. Shortly after the news broke, Lil Baby took to Twitter to clarify that at the time, he was single.

This performance at Rolling Loud will be her only performance this summer. After her Rolling Loud slot, she confirmed to Spotify that she would be spending the rest of the summer finishing Pretty B*tch Music.

“This is the first time ever in my career where I’ve actually been recording consistently,” she said. “…I told my team I’m not performing this summer. I need to focus on my music and that’s what I’ve been doing.

