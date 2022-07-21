With Rolling Loud returning to Miami this weekend, the festival organizer and Urban Outfitters announced they’ve collaborated on some exclusive merch to celebrate. The limited-edition collection is designed by Los Angeles-based cut-and-sew brand B2SS. It includes the staples you’d expect to see at the festival itself, with a T-shirt, shorts, sweats, and a bucket hat all designed by B2SS’s founder Gino Deronti. “I had to travel over the rainbow and through the galaxy just to bring you this glimpse of the future,” he said in a statement.

To do so, a motif of 2049 — an aspirational number for the traveling festival, which was founded in 2015 as a single-day event and has since grown to encompass festivals in New York, Los Angeles, Portugal, and Toronto (a Hong Kong festival had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak). The fest’s founders, Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, said of the UO collaboration, “Rolling Loud strives to offer fans premium apparel that encapsulates hip hop lifestyle and goes beyond traditional concert merch. Urban Outfitters gives us the opportunity to bring our designs and vision to brick and mortar locations across the US for the first time.”

The collection will be available online and in stores beginning today July 21. The festival’s attendees can check out the VIP tent, while Miami’s Aventura Mall and Lincoln Road Urban Outfitters locations will have “enhanced displays.” Check out some of the pieces below.