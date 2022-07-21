Lil Baby Launches A Job Program For Young Adults In Atlanta

Once upon a time, getting a summer job was a rite of passage for teens and young adults, but in the wake of a global pandemic and rising concerns over fair wages, it’s a tradition that has understandably fallen by the wayside of late. However, summer is also traditionally a time when that particular demographic is likely to get into more trouble since school is out and cities are not investing in activities or community programs to keep them occupied.

Fortunately for 100 Atlanta-area teens and adults, Lil Baby has launched an initiative to get them jobs alongside restauranteur Lemont Bradley. They’ve teamed up to offer positions such as bartenders, dishwashers, line cooks, and waiters at Bradley’s restaurants, Clutch Restaurant, Auto Spa Bistro, and Eco Car Spa, with further plans to start a lawn care service later this year. They also provided their rationale in a statement, saying:

“With the crime rate surrounding scams, robbery, and even murder being so high, we are looking to provide a positive outlet and revenue stream to those who are looking for an income. We are so excited about this initiative. Of course, we are looking forward to helping boost the city’s economy, but we are really focused on lowering the city’s crime rate.”

Of course, it remains to be seen whether the wages they’re offering will be competitive; if they want this thing to work, they’d better be. The kids are extremely online these days, and I don’t know if you’ve heard, but Gen Z does not dream of labor. Hopefully, though, Baby and Bradley will accomplish their primary goal and help keep those kids out of trouble.