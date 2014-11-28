Scott Stapp Was Placed In A Psychiatric Ward One Week Before He Released That Disturbing Video

So this is now starting to make a bit more sense. Recently Creed’s Scott Stapp posted a video — which has since been removed — to his band’s Facebook page with some odd claims that he was broke, living out of a Holiday Inn and that some unnamed people were supposedly out to get him and stealing his money. He also claimed that he was shooting the video to prove that he wasn’t dead or on drugs, which was apparently a thing to be concerned about.

As it turns out, just one week before that video was posted last Friday, on November 13th, Stapp had been placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold after cops found him “wasted, incoherent and rambling that someone was trying to poison him.” His wife, Jaclyn Stapp, who filed for divorce last month, also says that the Creed frontman hears voices and that he’s paranoid that his kid will get attacked by ISIS. He’s also threatened to kill himself and his AA sponsor and he supposedly has access to guns, so there’s that. According to TMZ:

Jaclyn says Scott hears phantom voices and has visions of people on fire. She says he’s also paranoid. He left a message with the dean of his kid’s school on November 10, warning that the school was about to become the target of an ISIS attack. As for why he’s out of his head, Jaclyn says he’s on a potentially fatal drug binge, fueled by steroids, weed, cocaine, PCP, Special K, Crystal meth, and various Rx drugs. Stapp posted a desperate video Friday, saying he’s broke, sometimes homeless and sometimes goes without food. Jaclyn says it’s because he blows all of his money on drugs, and has resorted to pawning personal items to fuel his habit.

Or . . . Maybe that’s just what ISIS wants us all to think. What if we’re all the crazy ones and Scott Stapp is the only one who really knows what’s going on? A terrifying thought, indeed.

Meanwhile, Stapp appeared in Toronto’s Kiss 92.5 yesterday to discuss his situation and the claims being made about him, and basically he thinks that the IRS took all of his money because he spoke out against Obama. OK then!