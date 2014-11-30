Scott Stapp Released Two More Odd Videos Online To Further Dispute The Claims Against Him

The strange journey of Creed frontman Scott Stapp continues in two more videos posted and deleted from his official Facebook page over the holiday, both odd and both trying to tell his side of the story.

Stapp shot both videos outside of a Boca Raton police building where the singer was allegedly attempting to file a report against his local bank. The general theme of both videos revolves around Stapp claiming to have been wronged by his management and two separate banks over the years, resulting in a loss of millions. The singer also attempted to dispute the numerous claims and reports about him online over the past week. From Stereogum:

I was pretty tired when I did that last post … As you probably know, more information has been put out on me. Texts that I didn’t write, more lies… The only thing that I can think of is that, when you’re talking about millions of dollars which … you know … it’s like winning the lottery … I was blessed and lucky to have sold that many records … but when you’re talking about that kind of money, you’ve got to remember that a lot of crazy stuff can happen when there’s been millions of dollars stolen. People get bribed, people who are insiders even at the bank… […] When you can’t get any help from law enforcement, your federal government, or even local attorneys, what options am I left with? Except to make public statements like this and put it out on the internet and hope that someone’s going to realize that the rumors that have been spread about me are lies. I could really care less, except for how it’s affecting my children.

The videos were later removed from Facebook and replaced with a short statement on his official Facebook page:

I’m going to step back and let God control everything from here on. I should have continued to do that before I allowed my hurt, frustration, and emotions take control and post those videos. All I can say is that the truth will set you (me) free, and I’m holding on to Jeremiah 29:11 and Isaiah 44:8. This is a test of faith, and I will NEVER give up or lose my faith. No matter what. This will be my last statement until after justice is served. Love to you all my friends.

Stapp’s wife is still trying to have the singer placed under a 60-day psychiatric hold and filed legal paperwork on Wednesday following the spread of the first video online. It isn’t clear where the truth lies in this matter, but it is obvious that there’s a lot of turmoil in Stapp’s life at the moment. Hopefully there will be a positive ending to the story.

(Via Entertainment Weekly / Stereogum)