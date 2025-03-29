The verdict is officially in. Back in May 2024, Sean Kingston was arrested at his own concert on fraud and theft charges. Shortly, after his mother Janice Turner was taken into custody in connection with the alleged crimes.

Yesterday (March 28), the “Darkest Times” rapper and his mother’s faith were set in Florida’s Broward County court. According to NBC News, after a 3½ hours of deliberation Sean Kingston (real name Kisean Anderson) and his and his mother, Janice Turner, were found guilty on all all counts in their federal wire fraud and theft trial (one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud).

Both Kingston and Turner are set to be sentenced on July 11. Until then, a judge reportedly ordered Kingston to be confined to house arrest with electronic monitoring. Kingston is also supposedly required to post a surety bond of his home (which is valued at $500,000) and $200,000 in cash.

However, Kingston’s mother did not return to her home. Court documents state Turner was ordered to remain in federal custody until sentencing. At this time, neither have issued a public statement through their legal representatives. But in trial transcripts, Kingston pleaded with official to ensure his mom’s safety.

“Protect my mother,” he yelled after Turner was taken away by the US Marshall.

The pair were accused of defrauding a several South Florida businesses of millions of dollars in cash and goods including a luxury beds, exotic cars, jewelry, and TVs.

At sentencing Sean Kingston and Janice Turner are facing up to 20 years in prison on each convicted count.