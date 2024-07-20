Sean Kingston’s legal woes are heightening. According to TMZ, the “Darkest Times” singer and his mother, Janice Turner, were arrested fraud and theft charges in May.

Yesterday (July 19), Sean Kingston (real name Kisean Anderson) and his mother, Turner, were formerly indicted by a jury in a Miami (as reported by AP) after reportedly making their appearance in the South Florida federal court.

In documents, Anderson and Turner were accused of participating in a scheme that defrauded multiple automatic dealerships, financial institutions, high-end jewelers, and more.

The filing claimed that across several months, the duo used of fraudulent documents to obtain $500,000 in jewelry, secure $160,000 from a Cadillac Escalade dealer, and $86,000 from a customized bedmaker. Bank Of America and First Republic Bank are listed among the financial institutions allegedly defraud by the mother and son. Court papers claim Anderson and Turner stole $200,000 from Bank of America and over $100,000 from First Republic Bank.

Neither party has issued a statement regarding the reports. However, back in May, Anderson took to his official Instagram page to respond to users online’s commentary about his arrest.

“Pretty love negative energy,” he wrote. “I am good and so is my mother. My lawyers are handling everything as we speak.”