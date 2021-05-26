Jamaican American superstar Sean Kingston is on the album comeback trail after a half-decade hiatus with his new album Deliverance and its lead single “Darkest Times” featuring G Herbo, and his latest stop is UPROXX Sessions. Kingston stops by the studio in LA to deliver a smooth performance of the moody new track, showcasing his vocals, undulled by the time away and ready to compete with a new generation of singing rappers and rapping singers.

Kingston, whose last album Back 2 Life was released in 2013 and featured the Hot 100 single “Beat It” with Wiz Khalifa, had been relatively inactive in the years since, although he maintained that he was working the entire time. Deliverance, which is set for release later this year via Empire, is called “a rebirth” in press materials, and if anyone can manage a successful comeback, it’s an artist whose calling card includes one of the biggest hits of the resurgent 2000s, “Beautiful Girls.”

Watch Sean Kingston’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Darkest Times” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.