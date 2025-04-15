Things are not looking up for “Darkest Times” singer Sean Kingston. Kingston time at home has reportedly been cut short.

According to WSVN, Sean Kingston (real name Kisean Anderson) has been taken back into federal custody for failure to post bond related to his recent wire fraud conviction. Today (April 15), during a court hearing Kingston’s legal representatives informed the presiding judge that he was “unable” to pay the $100,000 cash bond.

As a result, the judge ordered Kingston back into federal custody. The outlet says Kingston was immediately taken into custody then turned over to a federal detention center in Miami. Kingston will seemingly remain at the facility unless he can post the bond or until he returns to court for sentencing on July 11.

Back on March 29, Kingston as well as his mother, Janice Turner, were found guilty in the federal matter (one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud). The duo was accused of stealing $1 million worth of luxury items (a bulletproof Escalade, a giant TV, and expensive watches) from local Florida businesses. However, Turner was remanded while Kingston was allowed to return home under specific conditions (bond being one of those conditions).

Since his latest detainment, Sean Kingston nor has his legal representatives have not released a public statement.