Like the inspiration for his name, Jacksonville, Florida rap crooner Seddy Hendrinx favors melodic trap bangers about his interior thoughts, but unlike Future, Seddy leans further into his R&B influences to tackle more introspective material — material like his laid-back Well Sed single “Lights,” which he stopped by Uproxx Studios to perform for UPROXX Sessions.

Although still a relative newcomer, Seddy has quite the catalog under his belt already, beginning with the 2018 mixtape Death B4 Dishoner Loyalty over Everything. Since then, he’s released projects at a pace equivalent to one year (he dropped two in 2019 and two in 2020, using 2021 to work on his 2022 debut album Well Sed, which dropped this week via Atlantic Records). His releases have included an impressive array of features, including 24Hrs, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Fivio Foreign, G Herbo, Gunna, T-Pain, and his Generation Now labelmate, Jack Harlow.

Watch Seddy Hendrinx perform the laid-back ‘Lights’ on UPROXX Sessions above.

