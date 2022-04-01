After going nearly all of 2021 without a project, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie arrived in the final month of 2021 with B4 AVA. The 7-track project featured one guest appearance, which was from Lil Durk through their “24 Hours” collaboration. That project arrived as the follow-up to his 2020 album Artist 2.0, and just a few months after the release of B4 AVA, A Boogie is back with a new song and it’s one that features HER beside him.

Together, A Boogie and HER unite for “Playa.” It’s a warm record that sees both acts navigating through the difficulties of a relationship. A Boogie commits to being serious about his lover, adding that he no longer wants to be a “playa.” In the song’s second verse, HER plays the role of A Boogie’s skeptical companion who doesn’t believe his words just yet. Instead, she’ll wait for his actions to prove that he’s truly serious about the relationship.

The track marks the second time that A Boogie and HER have worked together. The first time came in early 2020 through a performance of “Me And My Guitar” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The late-night appearance came after Artist 2.0 debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

You can listen to “Playa” in the video above.

