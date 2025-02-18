Kendrick Lamar wowed with his recent Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, of course. One of the most surprising elements of it was the unexpected appearance of Serena Williams, who danced on stage as Lamar performed. Given her supposed history with Drake and the general anti-Drake sentiments of Lamar’s performance, many have assumed Williams’ presence was meant as some sort of diss towards Drake.

However, she’s insisting that’s not the case.

Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, tweeted on February 10, “Some of y’all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows…. This is bigger than the music.” Yesterday, Williams responded:

“That there my baby daddy and husband. Always got my back. I Love you. Gosh I’m so late to the game (I’ve been sick) & busy investing in billion dollar companies and running @WYNbeauty… def not dancing to be petty lol. I think I proved 23 times over (not counting 4 gold medals) that I simply don’t have time for petty. All love and respect always nothing negative here.”

Meanwhile, Drake had a pretty clear response to “Not Like Us” on “Celibacy,” from his new PartyNextDoor collab album: “We’rе not like them, baby, and they’re not like us, either one.”