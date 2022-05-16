Since their debut in early 2021, Silk Sonic has been a welcomed helping of nostalgia in an era where too many artists lean on the magic of yesteryears. For their 2022 Billboard Music Awards performance debut, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars delivered a cover of Con Funk Shun’s “Love’s Train” accompanied by backup vocalists and live instrumentalists. Clad in red suits, .Paak sported the same laid hair he sported at this year’s Grammys as he and Mars sang their hearts out. It didn’t just stop at vocals, as they also had tight choreography to fully push the barbershop quarter-like showing.

Though the duo did not bring home any awards together, Bruno Mars did walk away with Top R&B Tour recognition for his work at Park MGM. This likely wasn’t too disappointing as they won every Grammy they received a nomination for at the April show, namely Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, Song of The Year, and Record of The Year. Their long-awaited album An Evening With Silk Sonic was released in November 2021, backed by successful singles “Leave The Door Open,” “Skate,” and “Smokin Out The Window.” Given their popularity and talent, one could say the door is left wide open for many more awards down the road if this album wasn’t a one-and-done situation.

Check out their performance of “Love Train” at the 2022 BBMAs above.

