Just when it seems like Anderson .Paak can’t get any better, he adds a new gift to his repertoire. The eight-time Grammy Award winner will make his feature directorial debut with dramatic comedy K-POPS!, which he will also star in, Deadline reports. It will be a special treat for the multi-hyphenate as his son, Soul Rasheed, will join him on the big screen.

The film follows a washed-up musician taking his talents to Korea to write for K-pop stars, learning along the way that his estranged son is the leader of one of the most popular groups within the genre. The father sees the opportunity as a way to push himself forward, but realizes connecting with his son is much more gratifying.

The film’s premise uniquely parallels the 36-year-old’s life in certain ways, though calling him washed may be a stretch. Alongside Silk Sonic member Bruno Mars, .Paak brought home four awards at the most recent Grammys as they now prepare for their Vegas residency in May.

The Ventura artist stated, “My mom is from Korea but she was adopted so I never knew anything about my heritage until I met my wife. This movie is a reflection on learning about this part of myself alongside my wife and son — and spending even more time with them!”

The film, released under Stampede Ventures, includes contributions from rapper Jon “Dumbfoundead” Park and writing from Khaila Amazan, responsible for A Cuban Girl’s Guide To Tea And Tomorrow.

