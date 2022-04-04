Just as H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz cleared the Grammys stage following an electrifying performance, Keith Urban grabbed the mic to announce the winner of the biggest yearly prize awarded to a single song. And yes, this is when we have to explain each year, that Record Of The Year awards the recording of the song (artists, producers, engineers), whereas Song Of The Year is about the song’s composition (songwriters). After Childish Gambino took home the prize in 2019 for “This Is America,” Billie Eilish won the award the past two years for “Everything I Wanted” and “Bad Guy.” But it wasn’t a three-peat for Eilish tonight.

Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” took home the 2022 award for Record Of The Year and the duo of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars were over the moon. “We’re really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point. But in the industry, we call that a clean sweep!” .Paak told the audience, after the duo won Song Of The Year AND Record Of The Year, as well as the Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song Awards. “Drinks is on Silk Sonic tonight! We gettin drunk!” .Paak added. Silk Sonic also performed “777” earlier in the evening for the opening performance of the Grammy Awards show.

The Record Of The Year nominees included ABBA for “I Still Have Faith In You,” Jon Batiste for “Freedom,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga for “I Get A Kick Out Of You, ” Justin Bieber for “Peaches” featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, Brandi Carlile for “Right On Time,” Doja Cat for “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA, Billie Eilish for “Happier Than Ever,” Lil Nas X for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” and Olivia Rodrigo for “Drivers License.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.