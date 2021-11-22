Nine months after Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — aka Silk Sonic — made the world instant fans with their debut single “Leave The Door Open,” SIlk Sonic delivered their debut album An Evening With Sonic earlier this month and boy did they deliver. The project came attached with nine songs and contributions from Thundercat, Bootsy Collins, James Fauntleroy, and D’Mile. In addition to “Leave The Door Open,” An Evening With Sonic was also led by “Skate” and new fan-favorite “Smokin’ Out The Window.” A little over a week after that album arrived, Silk Sonic brought their talents together to open the 2021 American Music Awards.

So far silk sonic has the best opening in award ceremonies #AMAs pic.twitter.com/LbTKorsQ4H — bearry (@bbvafri) November 22, 2021

The duo kicked off the award show night with the performance of “Smokin’ Out The Window.” As expected, Bruno and .Paak were dressed to the nines for the performance as they passionately sang about a former lover who did them wrong. Their performance also looked very similar to the music video that was released with the track.

The performance arrives after Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak announced that they’d be hosting their own limited-edition Silk Sonic radio series on Apple Music. “Over the course of four one-hour episodes, the pair feature Silk Sonic-inspired sets of all of their favorite records, ranging from old-school hits to R&B jams, hip-hop, funk, disco, and everything in between,” a press release said about the show. “From surprise guests to even more surprising conversation, it’s your turn to be a fly on the wall and spend some time with the kings of smooth.”

You can watch Silk Sonic’s 2021 AMAs performance above.

An Evening With Sonic is out now via Aftermath/Atlantic. Get it here.

