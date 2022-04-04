Silk Sonic Hit The Jackpot With Their ‘777’ Grammys Performance

Well, it looks like Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars’ 2021 campaign to perform at the Grammys as Silk Sonic paid off — again. After sending a politely worded open letter to the Grammys, they performed their massive hit song “Leave The Door Open” at the 2021 ceremony for the first time ever. They must have made a great impression because the Grammys tapped them to perform this year too, this time opening the Las Vegas-based ceremony with their thematically appropriate song “777,” throwing in a little reference to Soho’s “Hot Music (Jazz Music)” as a breakdown.

“Leave The Door Open” is also nominated for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song. Its surprise success in 2020 paved the way for Silk Sonic to release a slew of similarly beloved singles like “Skate,” “Smokin’ Out The Window,” and “After Last Night” ahead of the release of their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic. The album’s warm reception likewise led to even greater opportunities for the boys including a Las Vegas residency and a placement in the popular video game Fortnite.

Watch Silk Sonic’s 2022 Grammys performance of “777” above.

Silk Sonic is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.