Billie Eilish has been doing a lot of performing lately: Aside from her ongoing tour, she’s also fresh off delivering a rendition of “No Time To Die” at the Oscars. Tonight, she found herself on a familiar stage, as she and Finneas delivered a performance of “Happier Than Ever” at this year’s Grammy Awards.

It is wild how Billie Eilish can go from Norah Jones to Shirley Manson in the same song 👀 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/OitVNmdkwR — insecure Al (@insecure_al) April 4, 2022

Eilish decided to use her performance to honor recently deceased Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins by wearing a shirt with a large photo of him on the front. She sang the song on a set designed to look like an upside-down living room but with water on the floor (or maybe it’s the ceiling?). Before the song’s gigantic climax, Eilish left the room to join Finneas on top/bottom of the house and close out the song with a bang, complete with torrential rainfall. She ended the performance by prominently displaying her shirt, making sure everybody saw Hawkins’ face.

Aside from Eilish, also performing during this year’s show are Lady Gaga, Silk Sonic, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin, John Legend, Maria Becerra, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osbourne, Nas, HER, Jon Batiste, Chris Stapleton, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., and Rachel Zegler.

Eilish is one of this year’s most-nominated artists, as she’s up for seven awards: Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video (all for “Happier Than Ever), Album Of The Year, Best Pop Vocal Album (all for Happier Than Ever), and Best Music Film (for Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles.)

Watch Eilish perform above and find the full list of this year’s Grammy nominees and winners here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.