SiR Yearns For His Lost Love In The ‘Satisfaction’ Visual

It’s felt like a long wait for new SiR music, with a few errant singles and features occupying the space between present day and 2019’s Chasing Summer. As fans have wondered what is next and when it’s coming, the answers could be coming sooner than they think after the TDE artist returned today (May 5) with the single “Satisfaction” and an accompanying visual.

What begins as a heartwarming reflection on a happy relationship with one lover evolves into the 35-year-old cycling between different activities with different women. Through it all, his expression is never as bright as when he’s with the woman he truly loves. In “Satisfaction,” SiR sings about wanting to stay in his true love’s arms and wishing the future could never happen because he knows, inevitably, things will fall apart.

Prior to this, the Inglewood native appeared on “Common Sense” with his brother D Smoke, the “Same Space” remix with Tiana Major9, and his own solo outing “Teach Me” from the Judas & The Black Messiah soundtrack. Though rumors are swirling around TDE’s roster as a whole when it comes to projects, it still remains that Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers is the only confirmed upcoming release. Still, with it almost being three years since SiR’s last LP, fans are definitely prepared to chase him into the summer until he drops again.