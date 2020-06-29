D Smoke And SiR Deliver A Brotherly Performance Of ‘Let’s Go’ And ‘Black Habits’ For The 2020 BET Awards

Inglewood brothers D Smoke and SiR showed off their family’s insane range of talents on the 2020 BET Awards. As D Smoke begins to the leverage the notice from winning Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow last year into legit superstardom, he got one of the strongest looks of his nascent career by landing the performance on BET, but he refused to keep all the spotlight to himself, adding both his brother and their mother Jackie Gouché to his passionate performance of his songs “Let’s Go” and “Black Habits.”

With a stage set up to resemble their stomping grounds off Manchester Blvd, the performance opens with officers in riot gear watching a solo dancer gyrate at center stage while D Smoke looks on. When the music starts up, Smoke steps down from atop a burned-out car to utilize the spotlight to deliver his emotive message. SiR joins him to sing the chorus, then the song switches up and a whole team of dancers joins D Smoke on stage. At the conclusion of his second song, he cedes his time to his mom, who beams proudly as she sings the bridge.

D Smoke’s debut album Black Habits was selected as one of Uproxx’s Best Albums of 2020 So Far. With the additional look from BET, it looks like his star is shining brighter all the time.

Watch D Smoke and SiR’s 2020 BET Awards performance above.