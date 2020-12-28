D Smoke And SiR Testify In Their Worshipful ‘Closer To God’ Video

It has been nearly a year since D Smoke released his debut album Black Habits but fans were given a reason to revisit it (or discover it for the first time) when it was nominated for Best Rap Album in the upcoming 2021 Grammy Awards. To bolster its newfound popularity, D Smoke returned to the album once again to provide a visual treatment for one of its standout tracks: the ganja-praising anthem “Closer To God,” which is also a collaboration between D Smoke and his Top Dawg Entertainment-signed brother SiR.

The Inglewood, California siblings keep things simple in the “Closer To God” video, visiting a local church and giving testimony to the healing power of the ironically nicknamed devil’s lettuce. In the song, they wonder why they get high, concluding on the chorus “Maybe I’m tryna get closer to God.” The verses give D Smoke an opportunity to vent about the various stressors of life that prompt him to partake of the mood-elevating vegetable, from “corporations that fund genocide” to church sermons that “left me conflicted.” While the video only encompasses the first verse, it’s enough to get the point across.

Before making his critically acclaimed debut, D Smoke earned notoriety on Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow competition show, winning in the inaugural season after meeting West Coast legend Snoop Dogg’s early-season challenge and refusing to back down. Recently, D Smoke also appeared on fellow indie rapper Tobe Nwigwe’s “Headshots.”

Watch the “Closer To God” video above.