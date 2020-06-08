SiR Delivers A Sultry Cover Of The Isley Brothers’ ‘Footsteps In The Dark’ For Black Music Month

Top Dawg Entertainment singer SiR has become one of the standard bearers for modern R&B by combining his forward-facing outlook with a fervent respect for the history of the genre. A prime example is his latest release for RCA Records’ Black Sounds Beautiful — a multimedia campaign celebrating Black Music Month — a smooth cover of the Isley Brothers’ 1978 single “Footsteps In The Dark.”

The cover features live instrumentation and a video directed by Peter Da Silva looking in on SiR’s studio recording process. It’s his third video of the year after “You Can’t Save Me” and “John Redcorn,” both from his 2019 album Saving Summer. SiR also appears in the video for his brother D Smoke’s “Lights On” alongside their fellow Inglewood native Issa Rae, who highlighted SiR in an episode of her HBO show Insecure as the musical guest for her character’s Inglewood Block Party. SiR also delivered an encore performance for Colors, singing “Wires In The Way.”

The Black Sounds Beautiful campaign will run throughout the month of June 2020, featuring concert footage and music videos on YouTube, artists’ commentaries on Instagram, and a Black Music Month 2020 playlist on streaming platforms highlighting RCA artists from throughout the label’s history.

Watch SiR’s ‘Footsteps In The Dark’ cover above.