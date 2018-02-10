Smashing Pumpkins Add A Mysterious Countdown Clock To Their Website

Getty Image

The Smashing Pumpkins have kept a low profile over the past few years, but the addition of a mysterious countdown clock on their website could mean the end of that.

At the moment of writing, the clock is set to expire in just a few hours short of five days. The band has remained quiet about the change to their website, so we’re going to have to wait a few more days until its cryptic message is unveiled. As far as guesses go, it’s safe to say that the clock is most likely signaling the arrival of new music or further news on the band’s reunion. Last month, frontman Billy Corgan took to Instagram to reveal that the band was working with producer Rick Rubin on Smashing Pumpkin’s long-awaited reunion album.

“I share a window (curated as it is) into my crazy life,” wrote Corgan in a long-winded caption alongside a vintage headshot — complete with a full head of hair — from the early 90s. “As an example, we are currently in the studio with Rick Rubin. But unless I show you a picture of Rick sitting Buddha-like at a mixing desk, you probably wouldn’t know that.”

Corgan recently collaborated with Rubin on his 2017 solo album, Ogilala.