Smino gushes about how he turns on the romance for the ladies on “Matinee,” the latest track to be released off his anticipated Luv 4 Rent album.

The Karl Banx-produced track comes behind his recent collaboration with J.Cole on “90 Proof.”

“I wanna take you to the crib, I wanna own it/I wanna hone it, I wanna bone, damn,” he raps on the melodic tune.

“Pray somebody tell her I’m a grown man/I romanced her, I enhanced her.”

The Missouri rapper noted that love was the inspiration behind his upcoming project.

“It’s based on different types of love,” Smino said in an interview with the late comedian Teddy Ray. “It could be bad love, petty love, obsessive love, real good love, family love. But it’s just about the different ways I lent out my heart to the point where I didn’t have enough left for myself. I just put a pause on a bunch of sh*t. Letting everybody come eat and then you go get the plate last and you like, ‘Damn, I’m hungrier than a b*tch.”

The 15-track album includes features from Lucky Daye, Doechii, Fatman Scoop, Lil Uzi Vert, and Ravyn Lenae.

Check out the official audio visual for “Matinee” below.