While 2022’s release calendar is coming to a close, Smino’s Luv 4 Rent is one of the most highly-anticipated rap releases still to come. Out on October 28th, the St. Louis rapper’s third studio album has already seen a high-profile single released in the J.Cole featured “90 Proof.” Now the full Luv 4 Rent tracklist was posted to Apple Music today and there are more head-turning features than just J.Cole throughout.

For starters, TDE’s Doechii and the gregarious Fatman Scoop are both on “Pro Freak.” NOLA’s Lucky Daye and frequent collaborator Phoelix are on board for “Modennaminute,” Lil Uzi Vert hops on “Pudgy,” while Cory Henry and Smino’s Zero fatigue crew-mate Ravyn Lenae appear on “Settle Down.” The 15-tracks also include the recently released “Matinee” and there are more features to boot.

While Luv 4 Rent is out this month, Smino is ready to go on a co-headline tour with Dreamville rapper JID starting in January. Check out those tour dates here and peep the whole Luv 4 Rent tracklist below.

1. “4rm Da Source”

2. “No L’s”

3. “90 Proof” Feat. J. Cole

4. “Pro Freak” Feat. Doechii & Fatman Scoop

5. “Ole Ass Kendrick”

6. “Louphoria” Feat. Cruza

7. “Blu Billy”

8. “Matinee”

9. “Modennaminute” Feat. Lucky Daye & Phoelix

10. “Defribillator”

11. “Garden Lady”

12. “Settle Down” Feat. Cory Henry & Ravyn Lenae

13. “Pudgy” Feat. Lil Uzi Vert

14. “Curtains”

15. “Lee & Lovie” Feat. Reggie

Luv 4 Rent comes out on Zero Fatigue and Motown Records, on 10/28. You can pre-save it here.