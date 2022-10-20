Smino-New-Album-Grid
Getty Image
Music

All The Details About Smino’s Upcoming Album, ‘Luv 4 Rent’

by: Twitter

Smino fans can finally rejoice. The Missouri rapper will release his long-anticipated follow-up to 2018’s Noir later this month.

Last year, while appearing on late comedian Teddy Ray’s YouTube show, Bear Witness, Take Action, the rapper revealed the inspiration behind his upcoming project, Luv 4 Rent. Smino said the album is meant to discuss the messiness love and relationships can bring, along with its pitfalls.

“It’s based on different types of love,” he said in the interview. “It could be bad love, petty love, obsessive love, real good love, family love. But it’s just about the different ways I lent out my heart to the point where I didn’t have enough left for myself. I just put a pause on a bunch of sh*t. Letting everybody come eat and then you go get the plate last and you like, ‘Damn, I’m hungrier than a b*tch.”

So far, the rapper has shared a few tracks from the album, including a collaboration with J.Cole on “90 Proof” and “I Deserve.” Smino is also expected to co-headline a tour with Atlanta rapper J.I.D. for their Luv Is 4ever Tour in 2023. You can check out the tracklist here.

The “Z4L” rapper’s third album is set to drop via Zero Fatigue and Motown Records on 10/28. You can pre-save it here.

