Love isn’t a potent enough word to describe Snoop Dogg’s relationship with cannabis. The iconic West Coast rapper serenaded Tom Brady with a Christmas carol while lighting a blunt. During the same appearance on the Let’s Go! podcast, Snoop relayed the “most stoned” he’s ever been was with Willie Nelson in Amsterdam on 4/20.

You didn’t think Snoop would let this year’s 4/20 roll by without commemorating it somehow, did you?

Alongside Gamma, the Death Row Records owner re-released his debut Doggystyle album as a limited-edition vinyl box set:

“Happy 4/20 — the most important holiday of the year for us stoners — we have a special announcement, and a rare gift for you,” reads the caption to Gamma and Snoop’s joint Instagram post. “To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the legendary Doggystyle album, we’re dropping a box set of only (!!) 420 copies of very limited edition, numbered vinyl on 4/20 at midnight.”

It continues, “It features never-seen-before artwork for every song on the album by the original illustrator Joe Cool, white smoke 180 gram vinyl, and limited edition Death Row rolling papers for you to roll up while listening to one of the most important hip-hop albums of all time.”

The post was later updated to boast, “SOLD OUT IN 30 SECONDS.” The official product listing on Gamma’s website confirms it is indeed sold out, but Doggystyle: The 4/20 Vinyl Box Set was on sale for $104.99, and those lucky enough to land one can expect it to ship by June 20.

Doggystyle was released in November 1993. Snoop Dogg shared with Stephen A. Smith on the September 30, 2022 episode of the K(no)w Mercy podcast how he planned to commemorate the album’s precise anniversary.