The NFL Honors awards were handed out on Thursday night in New Orleans, home of Super Bowl LIX, including MVP (Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen) and coach of the year (Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell). The event was hosted by Snoop Dogg, who used his opening monologue to tell an MVP-worthy joke about 72-year-old Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

“I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time. I mean, I remember back when the Cowboys was good. I remember back when the Chiefs was bad. And I remember…” the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper said, pausing for a few beats. “What was it — Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet?”

The former New England Patriots coach chuckled at the joke, while Hudson gasped.

Previously, Snoop explained to Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN’s ManningCast how, even though he’s from California, he roots for the Pittsburgh Steelers. “Well in the ’70s, you know, watching your dad [Archie] and watching the Steelers and the Raiders and the Cowboys and the teams from the ’70s, I fell in love with they great defense, the way they moved the ball, just the way they played football,” he said. “It was fun to watch as a kid and as I got older, I fell more in love with them because I got a chance to meet the players, I got to meet coach [Bill] Cowher and Ben Roethlisberger, you know, Jerome Bettis and the rest of the guys and you know, I became a part of Steeler Nation.”

You can watch Snoop’s opening monologue above.