Charli XCX hasn’t performed during the Super Bowl halftime show (yet), but she’ll make her “big game” debut this Sunday.

The “360” singer appears in an Uber Eats commercial alongside Matthew McConaughey and Martha Stewart, which is actually my dream blunt rotation. Snoop Dogg agrees.

The premise of the ad: McConaughey plays different figures throughout the history of the NFL, all of whom are part of a conspiracy to “make us hungry.” This year, the football powers-that-be are done being subtle: it’s Super Bowl LIX (pronounced “licks”) with a halftime show presented by Apple Music. Cue Charli XCX taking a chomp out of an apple.

You can watch the commercial (which also features Greta Gerwig, Hot Ones host Sean Evans, and Kevin Bacon) above.

“My vibe is just wanting to have a good time,” Charli XCX told W ahead of the Grammys. “Let’s be real, I wasn’t even on the Grammys’ radar last year, so it’s not something I ever expected. The thing is, wherever I am becomes fun anyway, so I’m sure I’ll figure it out.” She added, “I’m just a good time. Maybe one day we’ll go partying, and you’ll see exactly what I mean.” You can party with Charli — and 16,000 other people — when the Brat Arena Tour resumes in April.