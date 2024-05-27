At this point, you can choose a rapper and random and whoever you land on, you’ll likely be able to identify where their allegiances lie in the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. If you land on Snoop Dogg, though, you’re out of luck, as he explained that he’s not taking sides in the feud.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Snoop explained:

“Well, the only thing I want to say about that whole scenario is that I want to give both of them a shout-out for raising the bar as far as lyrics, as far as song-making and writing, because the writing has been upped since the confrontation or whatever you call it, whatever they went through. Those are my nephews. I’m not in the middle of it. I support both of them and that’s personal business, not my business.”

He added, “As far as what they did for the industry and the rap game, they made you rap again. You can’t mumble your way and gimmick your way to a song no more, buddy. So, thank y’all.”

Snoop also talked about his role in The Garfield Movie (as “Snoop Cat,” of course), saying, “That’s the best part, is that I can show my grandkids. A lot of times, I make stuff that is not appropriate for kids, and they can’t really see it. Everybody knows who I am. I’ve been doing this for a long time, but it’s beautiful that I can be a part of things that I can show my grandkids all over the world, that [there] is not just one side of Snoop Dogg. There’s a flip side to everything, and when I do things like this, I feel so good about it because they get a chance to see my work. They get a chance to see what it takes to actually do the things that I do.”