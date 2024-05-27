But, folks aren’t done picking sides and fortifying their positions. Such appears to be the case with YG on his new song “Weird.”

At this point, the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has died down significantly: The last time either rapper dropped a new diss track was early May, with Lamar’s No. 1 single “ Not Like Us ” and Drake’s poorly received “The Heart Part 6.”

Did YG Diss Drake In Support Of Kendrick Lamar On His New Song “Weird?”

At one point on the new song, YG raps, “When it’s smoke, don’t ever mention my name (Mention my name) / You gon’ have me jeopardizin’ my fame / Jeopardizin’ the gang, jeopardizin’ where you hang, n****.” Some have perceived this as a response to a line in Drake’s Lamar diss track “Family Matters”: “You know who really bang a set? My n**** YG.”

Notably, Lamar’s “Not Like Us” contains a sample of YG’s 2011 song “I’m Good.” Since YG would have had to clear that sample for Lamar to use it, that would be seen as YG choosing his side in the beef.

Meanwhile, Apple Music recently unveiled its much-discussed list of the 100 best albums of all time, and Lamar made the top 10 with Good Kid, m.A.A.d City.