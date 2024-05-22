Apple Music has been making noise in recent days as they’ve rolled out their list of the 100 best albums of all time. Heading into today (May 22), only the top 10 entries had yet to be revealed, but now the full list is here.

Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill has the honor of claiming the No. 1 spot, while behind it at No. 2 is Michael Jackson’s Thriller and The Beatles’ Abbey Road is at No. 3.

Frank Ocean’s Blonde comes in at No. 5, making it the highest-ranking album released since 1999. The other projects in the top 10 that were released this current millennium are Kendrick Lamar’s Good Kid, m.A.A.d City (Deluxe Version) at No. 7, Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black at No. 8, and Beyoncé’s Lemonade at No. 10.

Check out the full, raw list below, or get a more interactive look at it via Apple Music’s website.