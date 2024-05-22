Apple Music has been making noise in recent days as they’ve rolled out their list of the 100 best albums of all time. Heading into today (May 22), only the top 10 entries had yet to be revealed, but now the full list is here.
Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill has the honor of claiming the No. 1 spot, while behind it at No. 2 is Michael Jackson’s Thriller and The Beatles’ Abbey Road is at No. 3.
Frank Ocean’s Blonde comes in at No. 5, making it the highest-ranking album released since 1999. The other projects in the top 10 that were released this current millennium are Kendrick Lamar’s Good Kid, m.A.A.d City (Deluxe Version) at No. 7, Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black at No. 8, and Beyoncé’s Lemonade at No. 10.
Check out the full, raw list below, or get a more interactive look at it via Apple Music’s website.
Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums Complete List
100. Robyn — Body Talk
99. Eagles — Hotel California
98. Travis Scott — Astroworld
97. Rage Against the Machine — Rage Against the Machine
96. Lorde — Pure Heroine
95. Usher — Confessions
94. Burial — Untrue
93. Solange — A Seat at the Table
92. Tyler, The Creator — Flower Boy
91. George Michael — Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1
90. AC/DC — Back in Black
89. Lady Gaga — The Fame Monster (Deluxe Edition)
88. Nina Simone — I Put a Spell on You
87. Massive Attack — Blue Lines
86. Mary J. Blige — My Life
85. Kacey Musgraves — Golden Hour
84. Snoop Dogg — Doggystyle
83. Patti Smith — Horses
82. 50 Cent — Get Rich or Die Tryin’
81. Neil Young — After the Gold Rush
80. Eminem — The Marshall Mathers LP
79. Lana Del Rey — Norman Fucking Rockwell
78. Elton John — Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
77. Madonna — Like a Prayer
76. Bad Bunny — Un Verano Sin Ti
75. Missy Elliott — Supa Dupa Fly
74. Nine Inch Nails — The Downward Spiral
73. Steely Dan — Aja
72. SZA — SOS
71. Kraftwerk — Trans-Europe Express
70. N.W.A — Straight Outta Compton
69. Metallica — Master of Puppets
68. The Strokes — Is This It
67. Portishead — Dummy
66. The Smiths — The Queen Is Dead
65. De La Soul — 3 Feet High and Rising
64. Erykah Badu — Baduizm
63. The Jimi Hendrix Experience — Are You Experienced
62. 2Pac — All Eyez on Me
61. Sade — Love Deluxe
60. The Velvet Underground & Nico — The Velvet Underground & Nico
59. Arctic Monkeys — AM
58. Oasis — (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?
57. D’Angelo — Voodoo
56. The Cure — Disintegration
55. Rihanna — ANTI
54. John Coltrane — A Love Supreme
53. The Rolling Stones — Exile on Main St.
52. Guns N’ Roses — Appetite for Destruction
51. Prince — Sign O’ the Times
50. Kate Bush — Hounds of Love
49. U2 — The Joshua Tree
48. Beastie Boys — Paul’s Boutique
47. Drake — Take Care
46. Bob Marley & The Wailers — Exodus
45. Björk — Homogenic
44. Stevie Wonder — Innervisions
43. Talking Heads — Remain in Light
42. Janet Jackson — Control
41. Outkast — Aquemini
40. Aretha Franklin — I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You
39. Nas — Illmatic
38. Carole King — Tapestry
37. Wu-Tang Clan — Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)
36. Beyoncé — Beyoncé
35. The Clash — London Calling
34. Public Enemy — It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back
33. Radiohead — Kid A
32. The Notorious B.I.G. — Ready to Die
31. Alanis Morissette — Jagged Little Pill
30. Billie Eilish — When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
29. A Tribe Called Quest — The Low End Theory
28. Pink Floyd — The Dark Side of the Moon
27. Led Zeppelin — Led Zeppelin II
26. Kanye West — My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy
25. Miles Davis — Kind of Blue
24. David Bowie — The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars
23. Daft Punk — Discovery
22. Bruce Springsteen — Born to Run
21. The Beatles — Revolver
20. The Beach Boys — Pet Sounds
19. Dr. Dre — The Chronic
18. Taylor Swift — 1989 (Taylor’s Version)
17. Marvin Gaye — What’s Going On
16. Joni Mitchell — Blue
15. Adele — 21
14. Bob Dylan — Highway 61 Revisited
13. Jay-Z — The Blueprint
12. Radiohead — OK Computer
11. Fleetwood Mac — Rumours
10. Beyoncé — Lemonade
9. Nirvana — Nevermind
8. Amy Winehouse — Back to Black
7. Kendrick Lamar — good kid, m.A.A.d city (Deluxe Version)
6. Stevie Wonder — Songs in the Key of Life
5. Frank Ocean — Blonde
4. Prince & The Revolution — Purple Rain
3. The Beatles — Abbey Road
2. Michael Jackson — Thriller
1. Lauryn Hill — The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill