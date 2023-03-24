It’s been nearly four years since the finale of Games Of Thrones. The HBO Max original series and its spin-off prequel House Of The Dragon were considered by many TV enthusiasts to be required viewing. In fact, Games Of Thrones‘ lead actress Emilia Clarke is often flooded with love from fans across social media to this day for her role as Daenerys Targaryen. However, after meeting with one super fan, lovers of the show are losing their minds.

Rap icon, entrepreneur, and GOT super fan Snoop Dogg and the actress finally met in person. As the two spoke, he opened by showering Clarke with praise. “You’re an amazing actress, beautiful spirit. You’re so believable,” Snoop said.

But he just couldn’t stop himself from adding, “I would protect your eggs any day,” showing his dedication to the show.

Overjoyed by the compliments and dedication, Clark shouted, “Yes!” She then asked, “Can I get that in writing?”

Quickly after the video of the pair meeting hit TikTok, clips of the entertainer recording his live reaction to the series final back in 2019 resurfaced. Like many fans of the show, Snoop didn’t handle it so well when Clarke’s character was killed.

