The sex scenes on Game of Thrones were, depending on who you ask, a “frenzied mess,” “brilliant,” or “gratuitous, and they’re usually just to attract an audience.” Or maybe they’re all three. One thing’s for sure: the “tits and dragons” show had a lot of sex scenes — too many for one cast member.

Ciarán Hinds, who played Wildings leader Mance Rayder, told the Independent, “I was rather put off by the amount of sexuality that was going on in it, because it was taking away from the actual political storytelling. But that’s business, I guess, from their perspective.” And business is booming.

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys) previously discussed all the attention paid to the sex scenes on Thrones. “People say, ‘Oh, yeah, all the porn sites went down when Game of Thrones came back on.’ I’m like, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale?’ I f*cking love that show, and I cried when it ended because I couldn’t handle not seeing it. That is all sex and nudity,” she said in 2017. “There are so many shows centered around this very true fact that people reproduce. People f*ck for pleasure — it’s part of life.” There’s even an educational aspect to the Game of Thrones sex scenes, at least for Sophie Turner.

(Via the Independent)