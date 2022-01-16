One great thing about Snoop Dogg? He’s never been the kind of rapper to shy away from collaborating with women, in fact, he’s also embraced feminine energy (and lullabies) with open arms, from Katy Perry, to Martha Stewart, and now, supermodel Heidi Klum.

In her native Germany, Klum hosts the modeling reality show Germany’s Next Top Model, and when the idea came up for her to also create a theme song for the show, well she jumped at the chance. After Snoop got on board, Klum also managed to get Rod Stewart to approve the pair using his song “Baby Jane” for their version, which is called “Chai Tea With Heidi.” Finally, DJ Duo WeddingCake, composed of Tom Kaulitz (48-year-old Heidi’s 31-year-old husband) and Devon Culiner.

Still, the most fascinating part is Klum wanting to work with Snoop Dogg — she spoke to SiriusXM today about the unlikely collaboration. “I love Snoop Dogg,” she started. “Like why don’t I do a duet with Snoop Dogg? And they were like, ‘Really? With Snoop Dogg? That sounds amazing. Like do you know each other?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, I feel like I know him enough over the years that I feel like I can, you know, call him up and just ask him.’ And so I really literally just did. I called him up and I said, ‘Hey, do you wanna do this song with me for my TV show in Germany? And hey, while we’re at it, we might as well just like put it out in the world.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, you know, let’s do it. Come to Inglewood and let’s see what we can do.'”

Check out the full song below, and the shortened theme song version, complete with a Snoop and Heidi dancefest, up above.