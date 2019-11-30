Several Snoop Dogg Hits Are Getting Turned Into Children’s Lullaby Music

Kids can now fall asleep listening to the soothing sounds of Snoop Dogg, as many of his greatest hits are getting a children-friendly remix. Rockaby Baby Music, a children’s music label, is creating instrumental lullaby renditions of Snoop Dogg’s music in honor of Record Store Day.

While some of the titles might not be as infant-friendly, several of the rapper’s greatest hits, like “Gin And Juice,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” and “Sensual Seduction” appear on the 12-track instrumental album. The record is available on streaming platforms soon and a vinyl version of the release will arrive on shelves at select record stores across the country in conjunction with Record Store Day.

Aside from the upcoming Snoop record, the California-based lullaby music company is known for their instrumental music for babies and has released remixes of popular artists like Weezer, Katy Perry, Drake, Lady Gaga, and Beyonce.

Check out the full Lullaby Renditions Of Snoop Dogg tracklist below.

1. “Gin and Juice”

2. “What’s My Name?”

3. “Beautiful”

4. “Drop It Like It’s Hot”

5. “Lay Low”

6. “Sensual Seduction”

7. “Young, Wild & Free”

8. “Snoop’s Upside Ya Head”

9. “California Roll”

10. “Trust Me”

11. “Slow Down”

12. “Doggy Dogg World”

Lullaby Renditions Of Snoop Dogg is out 12/6 via Rockaby Baby Music. Pre-order it here.