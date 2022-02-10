This weekend Snoop Dogg’s will take the stage at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige for what’s set to be a monster performance. While one of Snoop and Dre’s most iconic songs might not make the setlist, it’s still bound to be epic. However, just days before the performance, Snoop has a new legal matter on his hands.

According to TMZ, Snoop and his longtime associate Bishop Don Juan were hit with a lawsuit for a sexual assault that allegedly occurred nearly a decade ago. The woman, who is a model and a dancer and was identified as Jane Doe, claims that Don Juan offered her a ride home after attending one of Snoop’s shows in Anaheim, California on May 29, 2013. She says she fell asleep in the car and when she woke up, they arrived at Don Juan’s home rather than her own. The lawsuit states that the “Plaintiff was exhausted and fell asleep at [Bishop’s] home.”

The woman then says she woke up at 4 am the next morning to Don Juan forcing oral sex on her. The lawsuit states that he “discriminated against and harassed Plaintiff because of Plaintiff’s sex and gender.” It was then that Don Juan told her to get ready to go to Snoop’s studio, where they would see if Snoop would make her a “weather girl” for some television show. When she arrived, she went to the bathroom due to a stomach ache. She claims Snoop then came in and also forced oral sex on her. She later said that Snoop didn’t hire her because she “refused to willingly and enthusiastically give oral sex.”

A source told TMZ that the woman demanded $10 million, but her request was rejected. Now Snoop and Don Juan are being sued for an unspecific amount in damages. Snoop denies the woman’s claims and seems to have referred to her as a “gold digger” in a recent Instagram post.