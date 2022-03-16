In the latest NFT news from Snoop Dogg, the rapping multihyphenate will appear on a series of NFT comic book covers. The Death Row records owner will grace five different covers of “Supercuzz,” a comic book series by crypto marketplace MakersPlace.

“Supercuzz” will see Snoop play the titular character—a superhero saving the day in the fictional “Angel City.”

“Snoop Dogg and BossLogic are two iconic forces in their respective crafts and are both pioneers in the NFT space,” said MakersPlace CEO Craig Palmer in a statement. “We’re honored to host the release of ‘Supercuzz’ collection on MakersPlace and give art enthusiasts accessibility in purchasing NFT’s from their favorite creators.”

Over the past year, Snoop has become a force in the realm of NFTs. Last year, he revealed himself to be the owner of @CozomoMedici, a popular NFT Twitter account. In February, he purchased Death Row Records, the former of the “Gin And Juice” rapper, Dr. Dre, and Tupac, and announced plans to turn it into an “NFT Label.”

Weeks after the announcement, fans noticed that some of the label’s iconic albums, including Snoop’s Doggystyle, and Dr. Dre’s The Chronic went missing from streaming services.

In addition to his recent NFT projects, Snoop also joined FaZe Clan as a member of the esports brand’s board of directors and talent. With this new partnership, he plans to launch a community outreach program.