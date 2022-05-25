In addition to being one of hip-hop’s most beloved cultural figures and a rap icon, Snoop Dogg has had a successful career as a DJ. So successful, in fact, that he says he was recently offered $2 million to DJ at an event thrown by Michael Jordan — an opportunity he turned down despite never having met the NBA’s GOAT. Snoop recounted the incident for Logan Paul’s podcast, Impaulsive.

“One of the craziest deals I turned down was $2 million to DJ for a Michael Jordan event,” he recalled. “And I’ve never met Michael Jordan, and I wanna meet him.” He also elaborated on why he turned it down — which boiled down to having too many prior engagements. “I was doing some other sh*t, I had sh*t to do and I had way more customers before I get to you,” he said. “I never met Michael Jordan, and I wanna meet him, and I wanna meet him on a different—I don’t wanna meet him on no DJing. I wanna meet him as a fan, as a boss.”

Snoop imagined what he’d say to the legendary hooper. “It’s like, ‘Mike, I’ve loved you since North Carolina, I’m a big fan of yours, I love what you do, you one of the greatest to ever do it. Give me a couple of secrets on how you did this. Can I get a picture with you? You wanna smoke a blunt? Hey man, it’s been real.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Snoop spoke about his recent purchase of Death Row Records. You can watch the full episode here.