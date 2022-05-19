2022 has been good for the West Coast OG, Snoop Dogg. The legendary rapper performed alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and purchased the Death Row imprint all in February. Now the 50-year-old is preparing for his 20th studio album A Death Row Summer.

The multi-hyphenate took to Instagram on Tuesday (May 17) to make the announcement. Snoop hasn’t shared a specific date, but he does say it is “coming soon.” For now, he left listeners with a new single “Touch Away” featuring October London.

A Death Row Summer will be the label’s second 2022 release. Snoop is excited about Death Row’s direction, stating in a press release, “I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value. It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members.”

One can only imagine what Snoop has in store and whether he will call back to some of his previous collaborators or introduce newer acts.

Check out “Touch Away” featuring October London here.

