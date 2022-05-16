Elon Musk Responds To Snoop Dogg’s Wild Plan To Buy Twitter

A few days ago, Elon Musk announced his acquisition of Twitter was temporarily on hold as he awaits more information about how many of the platform’s accounts are spam or fake. As the purchase is paused, Snoop Dogg sees an opportunity to swoop in and buy Twitter himself and Musk has thoughts about the rapper’s mission.

On Friday, Snoop laid out his plan, most elements of which are questionable at best. He wrote over the course of multiple tweets, “May have 2 buy Twitter now. Gonna replace the board of directors with Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry, Tommy Chung and tha guy with the ponytail on CNBC. First line of business. Free internet on airplanes!!! 29 dollars for 1 hour is bullsh*t. Everyone gets a blue checkmark. Even tha bots with 10 letters in their name that hit you in DMs n just say ‘Hello’. Nah f*ck those bots. #WhenSnoopBuysTwitter …”

May have 2 buy Twitter now. — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 13, 2022

Gonna replace the board of directors with Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry, Tommy Chung and tha guy with the ponytail on CNBC. — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 13, 2022

First line of business. Free internet on airplanes!!! 29 dollars for 1 hour is bullshit. ✈️✈️ — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 13, 2022

Everyone gets a blue checkmark. Even tha bots with 10 letters in their name that hit you in DMs n just say “Hello”. Nah fuck those bots. — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 13, 2022

Yesterday, Musk responded with two fire emojis, to which Snoop replied, “You bring the fire I’ll bring the smoke!!”

🔥🔥 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 15, 2022

You bring the fire I’ll bring the smoke!! 🔥💨 — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 15, 2022

Of course, Snoop is most likely joking about his plan, given the ridiculousness of some of his ideas; the free airplane WiFi is a good one, though, although that’s not really something he could change owning Twitter. Furthermore, buying Twitter is expensive, outside the price range of even Snoop, whose net worth is estimated at $150 million.