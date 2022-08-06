$NOT Sounds ‘Immaculate’ On His New Single

On the heels of his Grey Day tour, $NOT has dropped a new single. On “Immaculate,” $NOT experiments with his sound, slowing down the pace of his typical hype sound, and creating one that is more trippy and downtempo. Produced by GeeohhS, “Immaculate” is comprised of an arrangement of keys, drums, and raindrops, emulating a sound inspired by ’90s R&B fused with that of ASAP Rocky‘s LiveLoveASAP era.

“I’m smokin’ and rollin’ and chokin’ / My mind don’t be open for none of that bullsh*t / While I run to the ocean, my feet in slow motion / Somebody come help me, I’m trippin’,” he raps over the smooth, silky beat.

In the song’s accompanying video, $NOT is seen outside of a 7-Eleven, polishing his jewelry, vibing with his crew, and getting his car washed by a couple of women in nun outfits. Elsewhere in the video, $NOT sits in a tree, as a woman stands by the tree trying to catch his attention.

While he hasn’t announced a follow up to his album, Ethereal, which dropped this past February, $NOT shared how he plans to approach his next project in an interview with Complex.

“After [Ethereal], now I have to make sure everything is sharp,” he said. From the lyrics to the beat, I have to get really crazy…It’s one of those things where I’ll actually have to write down sh*t. Because for Ethereal, I didn’t really write sh*t. Everything is a freestyle, and punching in words. But for the next one, I want to get back to the basics and pull out a notebook and start writing shit for real.”

