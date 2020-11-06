Snot Settles Yet Another Score In His Violent ‘Who Do I Trust’ Video

Snot continues his Beautiful Havoc rampage in the latest video from his debut album, “Who Do I Trust.” This time around, he engages in yet another hyperviolent revenge fantasy, pointing guns at the camera, at a bloody enemy, and even at himself. Lyrically, he challenges fake friends and disloyal women, advising them not to cross him with his signature deadpan delivery. “If I see you in the streets, I know what I’ma do — just wait,” he drones. “N****s talkin’, bodies floppin’, snitches f*ckin’ MIA.”

The buzzy South Florida rapper dropped his debut last Friday after a buildup that included Cole Bennett-directed videos for lead single “Revenge” and its follow-up “Mean” featuring breakout Alabama rapper Flo Milli. He also received a co-sign from his Miami thrash-rap forebear Denzel Curry with “Sangria,” showing off the surprising versatility of his monotone rap attack.

Emerging from the Florida SoundCloud scene in 2017, $not settled on the laconic flow he now uses after trying out different versions of the subgenre’s various approaches, from the scream-rap of XXXTentacion to ad-lib heavy trap. Eventually, he got a hit with 2018’s “Gosha,” propelling him to the forefront of the Rolling Loud-style underground scene before he made good with his 2020 debut Tragedy+.

Watch the “Who Do I Trust” video above.

Beautiful Havoc is now via 300 Entertainment. Get it here.