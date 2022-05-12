ASAP Rocky, at one point, found himself on Jay-Z’s bad side. Ahead of his upcoming Drink Champs interview on Revolt with NORE and DJ EFN, the podcast’s Instagram posted a clip where the “Fashion Killa” discusses how Hov called him one day after hearing a specific line in 2013’s “Goldie” referencing Cristal and Ace of Spades.

The Harlem native raps “Cristal go by the cases — wait hold up, that was racist / I would prefer the Aces, ain’t no different when you taste it” but was unaware the 4:44 rapper owned Ace Of Spades at the time. Rocky, with a laugh, said he felt like Jay-Z wasn’t “jacking” it. Hov went on to inform Rocky that Cristal wasn’t supportive of hip-hop, thus he shouldn’t support them.

The Drink Champs interview is set to release later today, and also includes a conversation about Rocky becoming a father alongside the pregnant Rihanna and the allegations that Travis Scott stole his style. Drink Champs is a known place where any and everything gets addressed, especially with the liquid encouragement. This conversation is looking to be no different and may act as the perfect launchpad for a potential ASAP Rocky album after the recent release of his single “DMB.”