Kehlani, Brent Faiyaz, Chlöe And More WIll Perform At Sol Blume 2023

Sol Blume is set to return to Sacramento, California this April for two days of R&B festivities. The fourth iteration of Sol Blume will take place at Sacramento’s Discovery Park, and will feature an extensive line-up of today’s hottest R&B acts.

Taking the stage on Friday, April 29 are Brent Faiyaz, who released the critically acclaimed album Wasteland last year, as well as Ella Mai, Isaiah Rashad, Joey Badass, Nao, Sabrina Claudio, and Mariah The Scientist. Also set to perform that day are Alex Isley, Mereba, and Christian Kuria.

On Sunday, April 30, attendees will be able to see Oakland native Kehlani, who released her third album, Blue Water Road last year, as well as Teyana Taylor, Jessie Reyez, Pink Sweats, Chlöe, and PinkPantheress. Buzzy girl group FLO, as well as multihyphenate Coco Jones are also on the schedule for that day.

According to a statement accompanied by the line-up announcement, “local residents and out-of-town travelers alike will soon gather together to enjoy incredible music performances while celebrating the spirit of diversity, creativity, and positivity.”

You can check out the full line-up below and the schedule here. General on-sale for the festival begins Monday, January 30.

Sol Blume 2023 Line-Up
Sol Blume 2023

