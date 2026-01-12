After emerging as one of 2025’s biggest breakout stars, Sombr’s 2026 is off to a good start. Over the weekend, he dropped by BBC Radio 1 for a “Piano Sessions” performance. For his song, he, joined by a pianist, decided to sing a stirring rendition of Phoebe Bridgers’ “Motion Sickness.”
It wasn’t a surprising selection, as Sombr is a big Bridgers fan. In a recent interview, Sombr was asked about his favorite artists and he said, “Radiohead, Phoebe Bridgers, Bon Iver, The 1975, and obviously Sombr.” He later said during the same chat, “I hope to collab with other artists in the future when the right one comes along. I’m still working on my sound, so I’m not too into collabs right now, but maybe if Phoebe Bridgers wanted to. Also, my song ‘Would’ve Been You’ is something I collaborated on with Flawed Mangoes.”
Check out the cover above and find Sombr’s upcoming tour dates below.
Sombr’s 2026 Tour Dates
02/10 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet
02/11 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ KB Hallen
02/13 — Hamburg, Germany @ Inselpark Arena
02/15 — Warsaw, Poland @ Stodoła
02/16 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlín
02/18 — Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer
02/19 — Munich, Germany @ TonHalle München
02/20 — Dubendorf, Switzerland @ The Hall
02/22 — Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz Milano
02/24 — Madrid, Spain @ Palacio Vistalegre
02/25 — Barcelona, Spain @ Sant Jordi Club
02/27 — Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel
03/01 — Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel
03/02 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
03/04 — Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom
03/05 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
03/06 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique (AB)
03/08 — Brixton, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
03/09 — Brixton, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
03/10 — Brixton, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
03/12 — Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios
03/13 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy2 Birmingham
03/15 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
03/16 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
04/10 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/17 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
08/11 — Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival
08/12 — Oslo, Norway @ Øyafestivalen
08/29 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/30 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
09/12 — New Glasgow, Canada @ Sommo Festival