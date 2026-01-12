After emerging as one of 2025’s biggest breakout stars, Sombr’s 2026 is off to a good start. Over the weekend, he dropped by BBC Radio 1 for a “Piano Sessions” performance. For his song, he, joined by a pianist, decided to sing a stirring rendition of Phoebe Bridgers’ “Motion Sickness.”

It wasn’t a surprising selection, as Sombr is a big Bridgers fan. In a recent interview, Sombr was asked about his favorite artists and he said, “Radiohead, Phoebe Bridgers, Bon Iver, The 1975, and obviously Sombr.” He later said during the same chat, “I hope to collab with other artists in the future when the right one comes along. I’m still working on my sound, so I’m not too into collabs right now, but maybe if Phoebe Bridgers wanted to. Also, my song ‘Would’ve Been You’ is something I collaborated on with Flawed Mangoes.”

Check out the cover above and find Sombr’s upcoming tour dates below.