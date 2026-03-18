It was just St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, but the evening before that, Sombr enjoyed about as Irish an experience as one could have. He was performing in Dublin, and during his set, he was joined by The Cranberries guitarist Noel Hogan and bassist Mike Hogan, founding members of the band, for a performance of their classic hit “Linger.” Sombr made the moment extra festive with his bright green blouse. Here are some clips:

The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan tragically passed away back in 2018, at 46 years old.

Sombr is a major fan of music from that side of the pond. He was at the Brit Awards earlier this month and in a red-carpet interview, he said, “In my opinion: love America, but I think acts from the UK are just… UK kind of beats them, in terms of iconic acts.” In a different interview at the same event, he addressed how well he’s been received in that part of the world, saying, “I’m thankful to the British people for kind of loving me so much. I don’t know what I did to deserve it, but thank you so much. It’s an honor. I love you, British people!”

Check out clips of the performance above.