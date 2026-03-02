Sombr Believes The UK Beats The US ‘In Terms Of Iconic Acts’

The US and UK music scenes aren’t exactly the same, but there is a lot of overlap. Sombr, for example, had his 2025 debut album I Barely Know Her peak at No. 10 on the charts from both territories. Consequently, he was on hand for the BRIT Awards this past weekend, where he pledged his allegiance to UK artists.

In a red-carpet interview with NME, the interviewer noted how Sombr has said previously that something about the UK resonates with him and she asked what it was. He responded:

“It’s the music that comes from the UK. In my opinion: love America, but I think acts from the UK are just… UK kind of beats them, in terms of iconic acts.”

He then rattled off some of his favorites: The Beatles, the Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Elton John, The Stone Roses, The Verve, and Oasis, adding, “The list goes on.” He also said he hoped to introduce himself to Oasis’ Noel Gallagher, who was also in attendance at the BRITs.

In another red-carpet interview with the BRITs, he said when asked about how well he’s been received in the UK, “I’m thankful to the British people for kind of loving me so much. I don’t know what I did to deserve it, but thank you so much. It’s an honor. I love you, British people!”