Sombr had a massive 2025 with the release of his debut album, I Barely Know Her, which made the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. At the very end of 2024, lead single “Back To Friends” was a breakout hit, becoming his first single to hit the Hot 100 chart, doing so with a peak at No. 7. It was also one of the top songs of 2025 on Spotify.

His 2026 is getting off to a great start, too. He was a show-stopper with his performance at the Grammys last weekend. Today (February 6), he returns with “Homewrecker,” his first new music since I Barely Know Her. The visual for the catchy tune has Sombr as an old-school cowboy before the fourth wall breaks and we learn the whole thing is actually the set of a Western movie. Sombr stars in the video alongside Quenlin Blackwell and Milo Manheim.

On Instagram, Sombr also shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the video shoot and wrote, “My new single ‘Homewrecker’ is out now everywhere with a music video starring the amazing [Blackwell] & [Manheim]. Love this song, love them, and love you. Enjoy.”

Check out the video above and find Sombr’s upcoming tour dates below.