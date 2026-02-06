Sombr had a massive 2025 with the release of his debut album, I Barely Know Her, which made the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. At the very end of 2024, lead single “Back To Friends” was a breakout hit, becoming his first single to hit the Hot 100 chart, doing so with a peak at No. 7. It was also one of the top songs of 2025 on Spotify.
His 2026 is getting off to a great start, too. He was a show-stopper with his performance at the Grammys last weekend. Today (February 6), he returns with “Homewrecker,” his first new music since I Barely Know Her. The visual for the catchy tune has Sombr as an old-school cowboy before the fourth wall breaks and we learn the whole thing is actually the set of a Western movie. Sombr stars in the video alongside Quenlin Blackwell and Milo Manheim.
On Instagram, Sombr also shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the video shoot and wrote, “My new single ‘Homewrecker’ is out now everywhere with a music video starring the amazing [Blackwell] & [Manheim]. Love this song, love them, and love you. Enjoy.”
Check out the video above and find Sombr’s upcoming tour dates below.
Sombr’s 2026 Tour Dates
02/10 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet
02/11 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ KB Hallen
02/13 — Hamburg, Germany @ Inselpark Arena
02/15 — Warsaw, Poland @ Stodola
02/16 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlin
02/18 — Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer
02/19 — Munich, Germany @ Tonhalle
02/20 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622
02/22 — Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz
02/24 — Madrid, Spain @ Riviera
02/25 — Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
02/27 — Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel
03/02 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
03/04 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle
03/05 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
03/06 — Brussels, Belgium @ AB
03/08 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
03/12 — Manchester, UK @ Academy
03/13 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
03/15 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
03/16 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
04/10-12 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/17-19 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
05/24 — Napa, CA @ Bottlerock Napa Valley
08/11 — Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival
08/12-15 — Oslo, Norway @ Øyafestivalen
08/29 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
09/12 — New Glasgow, NS @ Sommo Festival